Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Welltower Trading Down 0.1%

Welltower stock opened at $175.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.28 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $180.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

