Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $91,000 Investment in The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.5%

The Hackett Group stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $524.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

