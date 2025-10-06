Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. $GILT

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 566,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 141,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 24.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 124,794 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth about $101,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilat Satellite Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

