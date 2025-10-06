Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $121,000 Position in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $67,744,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,879,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after buying an additional 1,072,683 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after buying an additional 999,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after buying an additional 407,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $11,391,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $41.41 on Monday. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

