Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $112,000 in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,730,560 shares in the company, valued at $958,265,548.80. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,072,243.92. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $85.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.