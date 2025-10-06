111 Capital Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $761.00 price target (up from $754.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $600.00 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,024.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 31.37%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.