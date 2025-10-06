111 Capital Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

111 Capital trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:BDX opened at $193.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.