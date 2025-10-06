3,662 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Bought by 111 Capital

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,662 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $200.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.76. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,725.08. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. This trade represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $7,247,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

