111 Capital Takes $534,000 Position in South Bow Corporation $SOBO

111 Capital bought a new stake in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOBO. apricus wealth LLC raised its position in shares of South Bow by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 73,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Bow by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 383,600 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 1st quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in South Bow during the first quarter worth $1,351,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

South Bow Trading Up 0.9%

SOBO stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. South Bow Corporation has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $29.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

