Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) CFO Sells $385,170.80 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 12,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $385,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,522.60. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 15th, Evangelos Perros sold 11,553 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $469,282.86.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Evangelos Perros sold 14,356 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $536,053.04.

On Friday, September 5th, Evangelos Perros sold 9,435 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $366,455.40.

PGY stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 436.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,242 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 961,944 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $6,465,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 509.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 672,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 562,294 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $16.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

