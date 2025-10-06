Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) CFO Sells $385,170.80 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CFO Evangelos Perros sold 12,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $385,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 78,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,522.60. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Evangelos Perros also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 15th, Evangelos Perros sold 11,553 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $469,282.86.
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Evangelos Perros sold 14,356 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $536,053.04.
- On Friday, September 5th, Evangelos Perros sold 9,435 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $366,455.40.
PGY stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.86.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGY. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $16.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
