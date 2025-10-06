Insider Buying: Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Director Buys 406,000 Shares of Stock

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$243,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,000. This trade represents a 68.35% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Kintavar Exploration Price Performance
KTR opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.43. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.89.
About Kintavar Exploration
