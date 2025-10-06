Insider Buying: Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Director Buys 406,000 Shares of Stock

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Alexander Nelson Stewart acquired 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$243,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,000. This trade represents a 68.35% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Kintavar Exploration Price Performance

KTR opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.43. Kintavar Exploration Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Get Kintavar Exploration alerts:

About Kintavar Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Kintavar Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintavar Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.