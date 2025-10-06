Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $263,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 412,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,336,320.28. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

JAZZ stock opened at $139.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.28. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,553,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,066,000 after buying an additional 293,360 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,159,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,721,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,245,000 after acquiring an additional 391,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

