PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Insider Craig Brown Sells 75,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) insider Craig Brown sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$584,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 129,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,009,841.07. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their position.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 1.2%

PHX opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.03.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PHX Energy Services Corp is a Canadian service provider company. It is principally engaged in providing horizontal and directional drilling services, as well as web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services, to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, United States, Albania, and Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.