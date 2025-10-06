Insider Selling: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) General Counsel Matthew Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total value of $423,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of COF stock opened at $214.39 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

