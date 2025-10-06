111 Capital Invests $437,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

111 Capital purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,212 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $201.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $194.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In related news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total value of $506,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

