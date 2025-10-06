Insider Selling: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells 9,331 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $469,442.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,734.01. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xometry Price Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $51.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Xometry has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Xometry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 264.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $388,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter worth $420,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 6,381.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 259.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

