Insider Selling: Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) CFO Sells $311,773.68 in Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 15,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $311,773.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,291.16. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Feider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Stephen Feider sold 100 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 1,462 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $27,573.32.

On Friday, August 22nd, Stephen Feider sold 4,413 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $75,065.13.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Stephen Feider sold 5,587 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $95,146.61.

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of BBNX stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics ( NASDAQ:BBNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Beta Bionics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Beta Bionics by 197.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beta Bionics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBNX. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on Beta Bionics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Beta Bionics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on Beta Bionics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beta Bionics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Articles

