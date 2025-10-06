QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,329 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $269,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $119,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 794,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,787,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $41.14 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

