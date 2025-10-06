QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,695 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,714 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 65.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Morningstar upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of BUD opened at $59.55 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

