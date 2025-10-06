QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 37.2% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 738.2% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Docusign by 54.3% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Docusign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $69.73 on Monday. Docusign Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,983.74. The trade was a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Beer sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $36,576.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,094.72. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,953. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.