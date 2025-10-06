QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

