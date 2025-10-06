Ameriflex Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

Ameriflex Group Inc. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCAF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

