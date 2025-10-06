QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,128 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,573 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,900,134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Snowflake by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,732,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,693,000 after purchasing an additional 763,673 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $555,847,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $373,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,561.25. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $11,318,499.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,808.60. This trade represents a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,227,176 shares of company stock valued at $279,503,457. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $235.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.15 and a 1 year high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

