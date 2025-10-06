Ameriflex Group Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,553.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 223,035 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SCHV opened at $29.26 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.