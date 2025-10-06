QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Corporation $ITGR

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 8.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Integer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter valued at $33,337,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Integer Price Performance

Integer stock opened at $105.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.73 and a 12-month high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

