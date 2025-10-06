Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,600 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 13.4%

Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

