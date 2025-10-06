Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,600 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 13.4%
Shares of Coeptis Therapeutics stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About Coeptis Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coeptis Therapeutics
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.