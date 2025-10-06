Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.26 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 57.26 ($0.77). 239,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 574,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.86).

Tribal Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £122.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,547.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.83.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Tribal Group (LON:TRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported GBX 2.10 EPS for the quarter. Tribal Group had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tribal Group plc will post 3.3676803 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.