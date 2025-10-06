Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Receives $6.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.3750.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UIS shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th.

UIS stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $483.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Unisys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 56.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

