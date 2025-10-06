First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 91,600 shares, an increase of 125.1% from the August 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $113.81 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,319,000. Fortitude Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,099,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,676,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,910,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 844,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

