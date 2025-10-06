Analysts Set BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) PT at $6.00

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 1.2%

BBAI opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

