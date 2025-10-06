Short Interest in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Expands By 123.3%

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 314,600 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the August 31st total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 841,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,134 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,037,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 726,850 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,210,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,697,000 after purchasing an additional 712,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 536,335 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance
JPIE opened at $46.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.57.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Income ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.