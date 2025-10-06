Analysts Set Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Target Price at $43.00

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRDX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Surmodics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in Surmodics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $29.12 on Friday. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $416.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.The firm had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. Surmodics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

