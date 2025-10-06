Short Interest in First Trust Balanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBI) Rises By 122.2%

First Trust Balanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Balanced Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Balanced Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Balanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.71% of First Trust Balanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust Balanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTBI stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. First Trust Balanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97.

First Trust Balanced Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Balanced Income ETF (FTBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates to exchange-traded funds across three asset classes: target income and buy-write income equity, actively managed investment grade fixed income, and target income commodities.

