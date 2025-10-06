Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 375 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 371.23 ($4.99), with a volume of 421885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 358.25 ($4.81).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 607 target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greatland Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 423.50.
About Greatland Gold
Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.
