Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,158 ($42.42) and last traded at GBX 3,146 ($42.26), with a volume of 602558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,112 ($41.80).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,676.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,322.10. The stock has a market cap of £7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3,447.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

