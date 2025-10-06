Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.80.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.37 per share, with a total value of C$253,729.00. Company insiders own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TSE TPZ opened at C$26.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.96. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$21.00 and a one year high of C$29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.39%.

Topaz Energy Corp is a royalty and energy infrastructure company focused on generating free cash flow growth and paying reliable and sustainable dividends to its shareholders, through its strategic relationship with Canada’s natural gas producers, and leveraging industry relationships to execute complementary acquisitions from other high-quality energy companies, while maintaining its commitment to environmental, social and governance practices.

