Analyzing Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) and Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Dividends

Atlantia pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Grupo Carso pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Grupo Carso pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantia and Grupo Carso”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantia $8.42 billion 2.34 $740.62 million N/A N/A Grupo Carso $9.03 billion 1.77 $947.38 million $0.93 15.20

Profitability

Grupo Carso has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantia.

This table compares Atlantia and Grupo Carso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantia N/A N/A N/A Grupo Carso 10.04% 14.79% 8.41%

Volatility and Risk

Atlantia has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Carso has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Carso beats Atlantia on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands. The company's Industrial and Manufacturing division provides cables, such as energy, telecommunication, electronic, coaxial, and fiber optics for application in mining, automotive, and other; electric harnesses for automotive industry; precision steel tubing; power transformers; and alternate energy. It serves customers under the Condumex, Latincasa, Vinanel, Condulac, IEM, Precitubo, Sitcom, Microm, Sinergia, Equiter, and Logtec brands. The company's Infrastructure and Construction division constructs roads, tunnels, water treatment plants, and general infrastructure works; oil and geothermic well drilling and drilling services; and oil platforms and equipment for chemical and petroleum industries. It also constructs commercial centers, industrial plants, and office building and houses; and telecommunication facilities, gas pipelines, and aqueducts under the CICSA, Swecomex, Bronco Drilling, Cilsa, GSM, PC Construcciones, and Urvitec brands. The company's Energy division engages in the gas transportation services; and exploration and production of oil, gas, and other hydrocarbons, as well as explores geothermal energy under the Carso Energy, Carso Oil & Gas, and Carso Electric brands. It serves customers in Mexico; Central America, South America, and the Caribbean; the United States; Europe; and internationally. Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. is incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

