Reviewing TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) & Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Get Free Report) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TNL Mediagene and Gambling.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNL Mediagene 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group 1 2 7 0 2.60

TNL Mediagene currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,120.79%. Gambling.com Group has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.54%. Given TNL Mediagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TNL Mediagene is more favorable than Gambling.com Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNL Mediagene $48.49 million 0.15 -$85.00 million N/A N/A Gambling.com Group $147.66 million 2.01 $30.68 million $0.40 20.78

This table compares TNL Mediagene and Gambling.com Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than TNL Mediagene.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of TNL Mediagene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.9% of Gambling.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TNL Mediagene and Gambling.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNL Mediagene N/A N/A N/A Gambling.com Group 9.66% 38.04% 20.75%

Risk and Volatility

TNL Mediagene has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gambling.com Group has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats TNL Mediagene on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNL Mediagene

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

