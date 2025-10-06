HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,064.60 ($14.30) and last traded at GBX 1,062.74 ($14.27), with a volume of 104464273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,060.98 ($14.25).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSBA shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 980 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 870 to GBX 940 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 910 target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 900 to GBX 950 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 980.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 978 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.01. The company has a market cap of £183.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,051.49, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

