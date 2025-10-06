Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

AAVVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

