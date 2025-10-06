JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 131.49 ($1.77), with a volume of 267289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.77).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 20.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.64. The company has a market cap of £553.91 million, a PE ratio of 3,730.97 and a beta of 0.85.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Key points:

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

