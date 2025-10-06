Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 559 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $77.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.0006 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

