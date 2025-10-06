Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January $FJAN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FJAN. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 75.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 9,131.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.