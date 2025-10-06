Insider Buying: Aldoro Resources (ASX:ARN) Insider Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN – Get Free Report) insider Liqun(Quinn) Lee purchased 3,000,000 shares of Aldoro Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.50 per share, with a total value of A$1,485,000.00.

Liqun(Quinn) Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Liqun(Quinn) Lee purchased 12,000,000 shares of Aldoro Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of A$4,020,000.00.

Aldoro Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.97.

About Aldoro Resources

Aldoro Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Narndee Project located in Western Australia. It also holds interest in The Kameelburg Project is located in Namibia, Southwest Africa; holds interest in Niobe Rb-Li Project located in Western Australia; and holds interest in Wyemandoo critical metal pegmatite project located in Western Australia.

