Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) CEO William Mosley Sells 20,000 Shares

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CEO William Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at $121,368,433.20. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $252.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.32. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $264.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.