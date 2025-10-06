Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,630. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.