Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,305,000 after purchasing an additional 713,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,129,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,596,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,952,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after buying an additional 1,004,574 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,195,000 after buying an additional 884,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:LYV opened at $156.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.15 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.42.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

