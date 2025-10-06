Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

SAP opened at $270.48 on Monday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $332.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day moving average of $282.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

