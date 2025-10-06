Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 310,480 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 310,480 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $42,122,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRWV opened at $134.79 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

