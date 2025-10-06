Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 310,480 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 310,480 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $42,122,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CoreWeave Price Performance
Shares of CRWV opened at $134.79 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91.
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. CoreWeave’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRWV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
