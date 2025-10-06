Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 3,714 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation $ORI

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 96.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,866,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 441,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 404,570 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,306,000 after buying an additional 375,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.1%

ORI stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, Director Therace Risch acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,037.50. The trade was a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,772.60. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

